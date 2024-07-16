Frasier season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Frasier season 2 premiere date between now and the end of July?

Well, for now, let’s just say that it makes sense to wonder! We have heard a little bit about the new season already, including some familiar faces who are going to be back from the original show. However, one thing that has not been announced is quite simple: When Paramount+ will actually air some of these episodes.

If there is anything that we can say here that qualifies as good news, it is most likely this: We do think that some sort of good news could be announced before too long. It feels like Frasier is one of those shows that does benefit heavily from consistency and by virtue of that, it would be rather silly for the streaming service to deviate much from that. Our sentiment at present is that there could be episodes this fall and if that happens, there’s at least a chance a premiere date gets announced this summer.

Honestly, though, we tend to think that something matters a little bit more than just when a premiere date is announced — it is how hard the streaming service works in order to promote the show. We’re talking here about a revival that still has a little bit of growth opportunity. Also, we would hope that this is when the show will start to creatively come more into its own. Even with a series based on an existing property with familiar characters, there is still a process that comes with getting things together and elevated to a higher spot than it has ever been at before.

Now, let’s just hope the story lives up to this hype.

Do you think that we're going to hear about a Frasier season 2 premiere date soon?

