When Calls the Heart season 12 filming begins!

For everyone out there eager to see a When Calls the Heart season 12 on Hallmark Channel, here’s the good news — the wait is over!

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, cast member Kevin McGarry (Nathan) confirmed that he is back at work today, which makes sense given all signs for the past week or two pointed towards today as the official start. Many of the cast members from out of town have already arrived back in the greater Vancouver area, and a lot of costume fittings have already taken place.

So what is the story for When Calls the Heart season 12 going to ultimately look like? Well, the first priority for Nathan and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) is going to be seeing what the surprise information about Jack turns out to be, and whether or not it will greatly influence anything in the present. This is a curious question you have to wonder about, and we are eager to see it all play out! (Jack is dead, so don’t expect any shocking change there.)

Elsewhere, some of the other storylines are being kept under wraps; yet, at the same time we do tend to think there will be a chance to explore what Lucas is going to be up to now politically after navigating a whole mess of a crisis last season. Meanwhile, Lee has big decisions to make about his future, Mike and Mei are now married, and we’re sure that there’s going to a few different fun storylines for some of the residents of Hope Valley. We don’t think that the style or tone of the series will change all that much, even if there are a few things that are a little different from what we’ve seen in the past.

