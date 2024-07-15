Grey’s Anatomy season 21 trailer: When can we expect it?

A Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is absolutely coming to ABC — with that in mind, why not have a talk about trailers?

Given that the long-running medical drama has as loyal a following of any other that is out there, we certainly do believe that there will be a rather big buildup to the next chapter. Meredith Grey will have a major role still to play, many doctors’ futures remain up in the air, and there are almost certainly going to be some new cases and questions raised at every corner.

So when will a trailer be released to hype all of this up? Given that season 21 now has a premiere date (September 26 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern), it does feel like the perfect time to have a larger conversation about footage and/or when it will be released. We tend to think that come late August / early September, we could begin to see something.

There are a few different things that we anticipate a trailer will show off here, with the first being (of course) more Meredith. We also anticipate that ABC will choose to highlight the return of Jason George as a series regular, the remaining OGs in Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., and of course whatever is going on here with the interns, given that they remain an integral part of the story. It has been reported that both Jake Borelli and Midori Francis are going to be leaving the show at some point in the early going here, so there is a chance that these stories are going to be teased, as well.

Tonally, we don’t expect too much to be different from the show at all — there will be the same sort of action and drama here that we have come to expect over the past several years.

