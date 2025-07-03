Countdown season 1 episode 5: Who will be struggling?

In the wake of what we learned on Countdown season 1 episode 4, it 100% does feel like there are a lot of emotional moments still ahead. After all, Damon Drew’s death is something that could stick with a lot of these people! We’re not sure if the death resonated that much to viewers (we barely knew the character through three episodes), but it absolutely will for some of the people who are a part of the Task Force.

Of course, at the center of this is none other than Eric Dane’s character of Nathan, someone who has to put on a brave face while running the operation — even if he is struggling on the inside.

Speaking in character to TVLine, the actor explained why there are going to be challenges ahead:

I had worked with Drew for a while, I knew his family, I knew his child, I knew his history…

We also do think it matters that there are already two characters on the good side who have been taken out: Drew and then also the surprise character played by Milo Ventimiglia, who was taken out as a quick reminder that within this world, nobody is safe. That was the intention there from the get-go.

So will Mark, Nathan, and the rest of the Task Force be able to stop Boris and/or other dark forces at play on this show? That is the big question we are left to wonder about, at least for now. We will see what happens when the dust clears. After all, this show is longer than the standard Prime Video series and by virtue of that, there is more time to watch these characters develop and the story play out.

