Chicago Med season 11 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to be getting a Chicago Med season 11 premiere date between now and the end of July? We certainly feel the impatience at this point, and that is where we can present some news that should make a lot of people happy.

After all, we would be incredibly shocked in the event that the medical drama does not get an announcement of this variety soon, and for a number of different reasons.

So, where do we start? Well traditionally, in the past this is around the point that premiere dates are announced for a number of different shows, and we have no real reason to think that this will be any different. More than likely we will learn something soon, just like more than likely, the series will be back either in late September or early October.

As for what story needs to be addressed more or less immediately, we tend to think it comes back to one key question: Is Dean Archer the father of Hannah’s baby? It seems like the ending of season 10 set up that story but the producers never confirmed it to be 100% true. They clearly gave themselves a little bit of wiggle room for some reason, and it may just be tied to the idea that there was still a lot of story to develop. Elsewhere, we’re sure that there will be some complicated or interesting medical cases, but it still remains noting that for a show like this, characters have to come first. The same can be said for all other shows in the One Chicago world, even with the knowledge that they are ever-changing.

