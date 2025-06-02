Chicago Med season 11: Steven Weber on Archer, Hannah story

As we look more and more towards Chicago Med season 11 on NBC this fall, there is one question that stands out — who is the father of Hannah Asher’s baby? Could it really be Dean Archer?

Based on the way in which season 10 ended, it did feel pretty clear that this was the case; yet, the producers were hesitant to say anything for sure after the fact. Is this because they have another twist in mind, or they are waiting to get scripts together to confirm anything? It is obviously something to wonder about.

When it comes to Steven Weber, though, let’s just say that he is pretty darn confident that Dean is the dad. Just see what the actor had to say as a part of a new interview with Deadline:

I think if you follow the breadcrumbs, you’ll see that it’s most likely that Archer is the father. A few episodes back, I think it was in “The Book of Archer,” he and Hannah have an equally ambiguous encounter. If you relax for a second, it makes sense that they might have hooked up or connected in some way that is interesting and challenging. There’s nothing 100% definitive here, but you should put your money on Dean.

We are well aware of the fact that a number of Chicago Med fans have openly rooted for Archer and Hannah to be together for well over a year, and the idea of her being pregnant with his baby would certainly add to some of the intrigue here. Would they really try to raise it together? We certainly know it would be a huge shock to Dean’s system, mostly due to the fact that he is older than Hannah and may have thought this part of his life was long gone. Yet, we also think there is a natural chemistry between him and Asher.

In the end, let’s just say that we are pretty darn stoked to see what lies ahead.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Archer and Hannah’s story on Chicago Med season 11?

