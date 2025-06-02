Chicago Med season 11 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now moving into Chicago Med season 11 on NBC, we understand if there are a lot of questions worth asking.

So, where do we start here? Well, the answer here is rather simple: We want to know if Dean is the father of Hannah’s unborn baby! This was such a crazy end to season 10 and of course, it would be wonderful to get more clarity on this and sooner rather than later. We just are in a wait-and-see process to figure out when details on that are coming out.

For the time being, though, let’s just focus in on a premiere date. It would be great if some more information came out about the season soon. It also feels like there’s a good chance we learn more about it before we get to the end of June! Typically networks like NBC release their premiere dates either in late June or July and for now, we have a hard time thinking that we are going to see anything different. All things considered, why would there be a break in the habit from past years? In announcing start dates at this time, it gives the network months to properly promote them.

Filming for the next chapter of Chicago Med will most likely kick off in July. As for whether or not the big cliffhanger with Hannah is spoiled in advance, a lot of that will be tied to what is put in some of the previews. It is easy to assume that Archer is the father here, but it is curious how the producers have stopped short of confirming that, at least for the time being. Maybe that changes before late September / early October, when we expect the full lineup back.

