Chicago Med season 10 finale: Is Dean father of Hannah’s baby?

We recognized in advance of the Chicago Med season 10 finale that the producers were going to give us some sort of cliffhanger. With that, what did we get?

Well, it seemed like the series was setting up for much of the final episode this spring that Ripley was actually the father of Hannah’s unborn baby — a shock that came as quite a surprise to her. However, following that we saw her pay a visit to Archer! We know that there have been a lot of people ‘shipping the likes of Hannah and Dean for a long time now and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that this would be an interesting twist … provided that it sticks.

After all, it is worth noting that (at least for now) the Chicago Med team is not 100% confirming that Dean is the father as of yet. Here is what showrunner Allen MacDonald had to say on the subject to TVLine:

I’m sorry to say that I can’t tell you that [Dean reveal] officially confirms anything, because there’s more things coming up in the fall, and I do enjoy torturing the audience all summer long.

The producer does go on to say that he more than understands why some people are going to be jumping to that conclusion and with that, we have to wonder if they are really going there or not. We do at least like the idea of the medical drama giving you a somewhat more unpredictable couple as opposed to a conventional choice, which we do tend to think you see on a number of other shows out there. Is there value in mixing things up?

