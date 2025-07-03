The Pitt season 2: Noah Wyle gets Hollywood Walk of Fame news!

This week is a big one for Noah Wyle, and for many reasons. Not only is he currently filming The Pitt season 2, but it was also just announced that he’ll be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

If you head over to this link, you can see a video (per Warner Bros. TV) that shows the ER alum / present-day Emmy contender get the news of his star while filming his new medical drama. You can see the look of gratitude on his face, but also another reminder that despite being an actor, he is still rather shy when it comes to getting a lot of attention on him. This is the same guy who was too nervous to do the traditional spirit tunnel entrance on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, Wyle has had an incredible career, but what is perhaps the most exciting about him getting this honor now is that there is so much more that he may have left to do! Of course playing Dr. Robby is a big part of it, but he may contribute still to the industry in a lot of other ways.

There is some irony in talking about The Pitt season 2 one day before July 4, and it has a lot to do with the following: The new season is actually set on an Independence Day weekend, and that means it is easy to imagine how there could be medical crises all over the place. We would expect for there to be a lot of familiar faces from the first two seasons, but be prepared for there to also be some newcomers as well — both in terms of patients but also on the medical staff.

Related – Get more news on The Pitt season 2, including some premiere date hopes

What do you want to see from Noah Wyle on The Pitt season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are so many other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







