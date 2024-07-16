Fire Country season 3 trailer: When to expect it now

Over the weekend, some welcome news surfaced in regards to Fire Country season — we now have a premiere date! The Max Thieriot drama is coming on Friday, October 18 and we hope that in the week ahead, there will be a few more teases and other good stuff that help to set the stage a little bit further for what lies ahead.

So now that we do know a premiere date, realistically when can we expect the first trailer? There is a lot to think about here as well, especially since CBS will almost certainly do whatever they can to make season 3 a huge success! Remember that they have already ordered a spin-off in Sheriff Country and beyond just that, this remains a cornerstone of their Friday-night lineup.

At this point, we tend to think CBS is going to be pretty smart when it comes to how they promote and time out a season like this. Due to that, there will probably not be a trailer until after the NFL season gets underway. We specifically think that a Fire Country trailer could debut during a broadcast, given this will give them a lot of eyeballs for the show’s return. Mid-September seems like the perfect time to put something like that out there.

As for what sort of content will be in a Fire Country trailer, our sentiment is that the network will probably lean more into action (and, of course, fires) than any specifics when it comes to the plot. Remember that these are often created for new viewers more so than anyone else, and we aren’t sure there will be a lot done to really deviate from that.

If the network does give us a few teases, they will likely revolve either around Bode’s future or what Gabriela did after he left her wedding. Those are two of the biggest question marks out there now!

