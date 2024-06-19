Fire Country season 3: Spin-off makes important move

As so many of you may know at this point, Fire Country is going to eventually lead to a spin-off in Sheriff Country — though you may be waiting some time in order to see it. At the moment, the absolute earliest to expect the series on CBS is at some point during the 2025-26 TV season.

Yet, even though the wait is long, we are getting even more of a sense now that the network and the producers behind the scenes want to get things prepared.

According to a report from Deadline, Promised Land alum Matt Lopez is currently set to be the showrunner for the new series, and the timing of this hire should presumably given him a lot of time and lead-up to perfect this next chapter of the franchise. So far, the top story behind the scenes is that Gotham / Firefly alum Morena Baccarin will serve as the lead in Mickey Fox, who we already met on the flagship Max Thieriot show. She has already proven to have a personal connection to Sharon and Bode’s family, so there is yet another reason to be invested in her.

While we see more Sheriff Country characters before this spin-off premieres? It does not feel like some sort of crazy prediction to say that there is a legitimately good chance of that. After all, why wouldn’t there be? One of the good things about the long wait here is that you can use Fire Country season 3 to ensure that people are excited, while also continuing to tell some great stories about Bode and the next chapter of his own life. With him now out of prison, we do tend to think that he will have tons of opportunities … but also a few more obstacles at the same exact time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including other chatter about what lies ahead

Are you planning to watch both Fire Country and Sheriff Country when the spin-off premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







