Fire Country season 3: When to expect first promo

Fire Country season 3 is absolutely coming to CBS at some point this fall — there is no reason to worry about that!

With that being said, it does feel like there is an interesting conversation to be had about a promo. Or, to be more specific, when you could end up seeing it. There are a few different things that the network could choose to tease at this point, whether it be the aftermath of the Gabriela – Diego wedding (did they actually tie the knot?) or what’s going to happen when it comes to Bode now that he’s out of prison.

Based on what we tend to see with most network shows, our expectation is that you do tend to get a first-look promo about three or four weeks before the premiere. Provided that Fire Country comes back in a late September / early October window, early September is probably when a promo will surface. Production will have already been back for several weeks at that point, and that means there will be a lot of footage that they can utilize in order to achieve their desired result.

In general, this upcoming season is going to be even more exciting and jam-packed than anything that we’re had a chance to see so far. After all, go ahead and consider the following — there should be a lot more episodes than the ten we got last season, and this will allow every character to get a larger spotlight.

Also, do not be surprised if the producers also do more to highlight the upcoming Sheriff Country spin-off, as well. Since that series is not airing until fall 2025 at the earliest, that means that you could do some more teases and cast other people in advance.

