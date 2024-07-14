Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 trailer: How will it be timed out?

If you have not heard for whatever reason, Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 is coming to be coming to CBS on Friday, October 18. This means that we are going to have a pretty long wait still to go, and this entire run is made more emotional by the fact that these are the final episodes.

Sure, we will continue to remain hopeful that a spin-off could happen in some shape or form, but how can we remain confident about that? It’s difficult without a large amount of information on the subject matter.

For now, let’s remain focused mostly on how CBS is going to want to promote a show like Blue Bloods, one that they clearly have had a lot invested in over the years. Given that this IS the final season, won’t they be inclined to give it a special trailer or even more previews? The rest of the series has already been filmed, and that does give everyone more material to work with than they typically would when it comes to crafting a trailer.

For the time being, it is our sentiment that a preview for what lies ahead will likely surface around the middle of September; not only that, but CBS will probably use their NFL lineup to promote the show to the absolute best of their ability in advance. Because there is some sort of spin-off potentially coming, the network is going to do whatever they can to keep promoting the show and helping to get it good ratings.

Will a preview give away something more substantial?

Honestly, probably not. Our feeling is that it will be somewhat akin to Blue Bloods previews of old and give you a lot of familiarity, some speeches from Frank, and maybe a little more weight. In the end, though, we’re not prepared for a whole lot more.

What do you want to see moving into a Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 trailer?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

