Cobra Kai season 6 video: A new Devon spotlight

The premiere of Cobra Kai is a mere matter of days away now and of course, we’re more than excited to watch it play out. With this being the final season, it feels easy to say that in one way or another, all of the upcoming episodes will be packed full of content. Every character should have at least some sort of spotlight in here, right?

With that, let’s turn things over to Devon, shall we? Even though she has not been around for the entirety of the Netflix show’s run, she has absolutely proven to be a fascinating audition already. She is smart and extremely driven and at first, she did not seem like the type to be in a karate class. However, she wants to excel in everything she does, and that will allow her to have a big story moving forward.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a spotlight on the Devon character as she explains the road to where she’s gotten to at this point. What makes the character somewhat unique is that she’s trained under a number of different characters already and by virtue of that, she could prove to be well-balanced. Sure, she’s not as skilled as either Samantha or Tory at this point, but could that change? There is a reasonable argument to make for it.

In the end, the biggest question you should have to wonder here is where Devon will end up on the board. We do tend to think that most of the kids are good at heart, and this is something to at least consider for the time being. We’re especially hoping that Tory ends up on the same side as the other heroes at the end of the series, mostly because she has gone through SO much terrible stuff over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

