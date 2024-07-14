The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Devin ruffles feathers; how?

As we prepare to see The Bachelorette episode 2 on ABC tomorrow night, Devin is going to find himself in the spotlight. Is it going to be for a good or bad reason?

Well, here’s the thing: The reason is all in the eye of the beholder. We don’t think Devin is entering the first group date in Australia thinking he is about to be a villain. Instead, he is thinking only about Jenn Tran and how to formulate a connection there. From his vantage point, the idea is just working to ensure he gets time with her.

In a sneak peek at Entertainment Tonight in Melbourne, you can see him working to steal the lead away from all the men so that he can have some alone time. Basically, he is trying to turn a solo date into a group date, for better or for worse. This is something that almost instantly annoys all of the men who are on the date, and we do tend to think that this is going to cause a problem long-term.

After all, we do tend to believe that when you are so early into a show like this, it can be hard to win the guys back to your side if they’ve already grown predisposed to not like you. That’s a tough situation that Devin has created for himself, and he is going to need to figure out a way to deal with that. Either he will have to apologize, some guys will have to start copying him, or Jenn will need to find a way in.

No matter what happens the rest of the way, let’s just say that things are going to be messy and that clearly, the show is wasting no time in order for that to happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

