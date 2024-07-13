The Bachelorette episode 2 promo: A roast of Jenn’s guys

Monday night you are going to be seeing The Bachelorette episode 2 arrive over at ABC — what will the focal point be?

Well, there is certainly one thing that is abundantly clear already: The series is going to be making the most of being in Australia. Think in terms of common cultural phrases, local wildlife, and a few things that are cheesy and worthy of an eye-roll. Sometimes, we wish that this franchise would steer away from the most obvious things to associate with each country … but here we are. Melbourne will be at least one part of the tour Down Under, and you are going to see some beautiful and breathtaking places!

Of course, The Bachelorette is also well-known for its drama, so do not be surprised that you are getting a lot of that either. The new promo here shows some of Jenn Tran’s guys in a wide array of different dates, and one of them appears to be some sort of comedic roast. This is perfect for a show like this, mostly because it is typically 95% funny and 5% personal. There’s always something that pushes things a little too far and someone freaks out about it after. (Ask Tom Brady how he feels about his own roast in retrospect.) Something is going to happen to cause some heated arguments, and also cause Jenn to say that she wants a guy who can put her ahead of any drama — understandable, no?

Regardless of what happens in this episode, we are hoping to at least get a slightly better sense of who some of Jenn’s top guys really are. Other than maybe the First Impression Rose recipient, you don’t want to go into the rest of the season making big assumptions about just about anyone else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

