The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Jenn Tran’s dates in Australia

Next week on ABC, you will have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 2 — and with that, Jenn Tran’s arrival in Australia!

Is it shocking to anyone else that the show is leaving the country so early? Well, it should be! There’s a part of us that’d love to say that the series is proving itself willing to spend money this year but at the same time, there’s a chance a good bit of this is sponsored. We’re not sure that really matters all that much given that in the end, there’s a great chance here to see some fun stuff courtesy of so many people in a new country. There will be some fun dates, but then also (of course) some drama. Isn’t that always the case in the early going? It’s a little hard in the early going to identify the people there “for the wrong reasons” and this can be a great chance to weed at least a few of them out.

To get some other insight now about what could be coming, go ahead and check out the full episode 2 synopsis:

With night one and their time in Los Angeles behind them, Jenn and her suitors jet-set down under to Melbourne, Australia, and continue their journey to find love. Kicking things off, Jenn and a group of the men explore Melbourne’s culinary delicacies and stop by a comedy show where they themselves are the punchline. Next, Jenn and one lucky man embark on a skydiving adventure where one of her biggest fears is tested; while back at the hotel, a confrontation between two men also reaches new peaks. Later, Jenn and her men strike a pose in a photo shoot alongside Australia’s native wildlife before diving into a tense cocktail party.

Remember that a lot of the stuff that you saw in the trailer last night will be for later in the season; a great deal of patience will be required!

Related – Why did Jenn give Sam his first impression rose on The Bachelorette?

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







