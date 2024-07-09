The Bachelorette premiere: Jenn Tran on Sam M., First Impression

Last night on the premiere of The Bachelorette, we had a chance to meet all of Jenn Tran’s men for the first time. So what came along with that? Well, think in terms of a First Impression Rose that was given to the Southern charmer Sam M.

Why him? It honestly did feel like there were a handful of contenders. There was not one guy who stood out head and shoulders from the rest of the pack, so it really felt like Jenn based it mostly on who brought the best vibes to the moment and made her relaxed in the midst of a really crazy night.

Speaking on the subject to Deadline, here is at least some of what Tran had to say:

With Sam, I think I just felt super comfortable in our conversation. The conversation was just so easy. That first night, there’s so much going on, so I was constantly just thinking back to someone who made me feel so comfortable, and someone who I felt like it was going to be really easy with. And so Sam was that person.

As for whether or not any of this means that Jenn will end up with Sam at the end of the show, that remains to be seen. There is SO much still to come in the weeks and months ahead, and that could lead to role reversals or a number of surprises. One of the tricky things that is going to come Sam’s way now is being viewed as the favorite. When that happens, it is almost inevitable that a lot of the other men are going to be intimidated by you. Let’s just hope that he is ready for that, and that Jenn will be able to see through any drama … so long as that drama is petty.

Related – Get some more news entering the next episode of The Bachelorette

What did you think about the premiere of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to ensure you don’t miss anything else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







