The Bachelorette episode 2: Who arrives from Jenn’s past?

We know entering The Bachelorette episode 2 that there would be a few different surprises … but someone from Jenn Tran’s past?

Well, in the trailer for what lies ahead this season, we saw a mystery man turn up looking for a chance. Is this an ex, someone from Bachelor Nation, or just some random guy she knew once upon a time. This is certainly something that is worth thinking about for however long we’re left waiting. (Of course, it is somewhat ridiculous how production always handles this sort of thing, making it seem like the guy from the past worked in order to track her down directly; odds are, he went to the producers and they orchestrated everything.)

Based somewhat on what we see in the preview, it looks like the guys are enraged over the surprise arrival — though then again, these have a long history of being misleading in their own way.

As for what else is coming, it does seem like a couple of guys are going to be spotlighted as potential villains, whether that be for legitimate reasons or out of pure jealousy. Could Devin end up becoming front and center for some negativity? How is Sam M. going to recover from the pressure that comes with the First Impression Rose. This is something that can deliver a lot of scrutiny over the course of a season, so you better hope that he is prepared for some of that.

In general, let’s just hope that the season lives up to a lot of the potential that it has! Jenn comes across as likable and willing to take risks as the lead. Let’s just hope that a lot of them pay off.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

