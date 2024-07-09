The Bachelorette finale: Jenn Tran denies proposal?

Tonight, The Bachelorette premiere did something that we haven’t quite seen before: A tease for the finale at the very start!

The very first words that we got during the episode tonight were Jenn Tran noting that she couldn’t let someone propose to her … but they didn’t show his face. This may just be her turning down someone at the final rose ceremony, and it may not actually be all that different from anything we’ve seen in the past. However, at the same time this is a show that wants to do whatever it can to get people excited about the future, and that can be hard when you have seen SO many different seasons already.

The one big thing that we can say right now is simple: Jenn is a great lead. She’s energetic, likable, and it doesn’t feel like she is trying too hard to fitting into a specific mold. She is goofy, lighthearted, but also aware of what it is that she wants. If someone is not interested in giving her that, there is a good chance that she will kick them to the curb.

One thing that the show is clearly trying to do a better job at is addressing the diversity component head-on, as there was a mini-segment about Jenn being the first Asian-American lead. For representation purposes, that is pretty darn important. Of course, with that being said, it would have been nice if there was more than just one Asian contestant cast on the season. There is clearly still something wrong with the pipeline here that needs to be fixed!

As for when we are going to get an answer to that Jenn flash-forward in the premiere, think in terms of September.

