The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran on premiere excitement

As you get prepared to see the premiere of The Bachelorette in 24 hours, Jenn Tran is keeping a largely positive attitude.

Have we heard in the past leads who have negative feelings about their seasons after the fact? Sure, but that does not appear to be the case here with Jenn. She seems thrilled that the show is coming on the air soon, which makes us think that there’s a chance she does meet her someone over the course of the journey.

Speaking on the subject further to People Magazine, here is at least some of what she had to say:

“Are you kidding me? I’m not going to watch the best two months of my life? Of course, I am! … I am so excited for it to premiere. I feel like it’s so weird that this crazy journey happened, and I am just so excited to be able to watch it back.”

Jenn does almost admit that one point, she did have a hard time seeing herself in the role:

“I was like, ‘Do I deserve this?’ … It was really tough for me to see all of that, but I continue to stay grateful. I’m so honored to be the first Asian American lead. I know I’m inspiring so many people to embrace their differences. I really think my story lies in the fact that I’ve always felt different my entire life, and I hope that people can see that you shouldn’t want to be normal, you should embrace what makes you you.”

All indications already do seem to suggest that Jenn’s season will be different than you would expect, especially when it comes to how she makes decisions. There will likely be some drama and plenty of tears; we also think she will see this as a chance to tell her story on her own terms. That could mean some tough decisions along the way.

