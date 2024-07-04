The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran’s unprecedented move?

The premiere of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran is just a matter of days away, and of course we want nothing more than the season to be different.

After all, if there is one prevailing criticism that we have of this franchise over the years, it is that so many of them often do end up blending together. It can be really tough in order to differentiate what we see from one season to the next, especially when it comes to drama. There’s always someone with a secret relationship, someone who gets really jealous, and another person who is branded as “there for the wrong reasons.” There are only a few times that we see something that is totally new, and that is a function of how long the show has lasted.

However, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new The Bachelorette promo that claims that Jenn is going to make some moves that no other lead has ever done before, and of course we hope that this turns out to be true. Are we super-optimistic about it? Well, it’s honestly pretty hard to be, all things considered! This “unprecedented” decision could just be something as simple as the number of roses she does / does not give away at a certain ceremony. Or, maybe she changes a date midway through and gives something to a different guy. (That would actually be rather fun.)

The biggest thing that ABC is trying to sell here is that Jenn is going to do things her way here, and she is tired of having men dictate the way things are going to go in a relationship. This looks to be an empowering experience for her and we are all just along for the ride.

This article was written be Jessica BunBun.

