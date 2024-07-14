Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: The Stranger’s arc

With Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 coming to Prime Video in a month and a half, there are many things to consider.

Some stories at this point are fairly obviously, especially when it comes to Sauron after a lot of what we saw through the first season. Meanwhile, you should prepare to see Galadriel do whatever she can to wrestle with her emotions after what transpired in season 1.

For the sake of this article, though, why not discuss the Stranger a little bit further? This is such a fascinating an interesting character, and we are hoping to get some more answers on what the future holds here. One theory that is out there is that this is an early version of Gandalf, but we will have to wait and see on that. For now, just know that the character seems to be heading to Rhûn.

To get a few more details now on what is coming, we simply suggest you check out what co-showrunner Patrick McKay had to say to Nerdist:

“We’re really excited about that. We’ve never seen deserts on-screen, in Middle-earth. And we’re really excited to go there. We think deserts are beautiful and awesome, and we’re doing our own Tolkienian Lawrence of Arabia. And one of the things that’s been fun about that is, Rhûn is really a blank canvas … There’s little hints. There’s talk about magic cults and talk about the stars being strange, and there’s rumors of wizards having adventures in Rhûn that may or may not have gone well. And we’re drawing on all of that, all those seeds, to hopefully continue to tell a story that feels worthy of the other canonical stories in here.”

If there is one thing that we learned from the first season of the show, it is that they have no problem drawing a lot of stories out. Don’t be shocked if it takes a long period of time to get answers here.

