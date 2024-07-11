Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Ben Daniels’ role

Is 2024 the year of Ben Daniels? In between Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Interview with the Vampire, you can argue that!

Now that the AMC vampire drama is over, we can now venture over to Middle-earth to see what the actor is doing there, and it certainly turns out he has quite the important part to play. According to a report from TV Insider, you will see Daniels step into this world as Círdan the Shipwright, a character who is actually the original bearer of Narya, one of the three Elvin Rings of Power. He is a Master of the Grey Havens, an extremely important Elven port. Even if you are just familiar with the J.R.R. Tolkien book trilogy, then you are probably well-aware of how significant this location is. It is also a point we personally have teared up watching and/or reading in the past.

Even though this particular character has been set up from Tolkien himself, some further specifics within the context of the Prime Video show remain to be seen. For now, here is just some of what co-showrunner J.D. Payne had to say:

“The wonderful Ben Daniels is playing Círdan, and he’s a wonderfully classically trained British actor and brings a lot of wisdom and gravitas to the role.”

With a character like this, you without question do want gravitas. Amidst the rise of Sauron and Mordor in season 2, the Elves in particular could rely on Elder statesmen for answers. The premiere of The Rings of Power season 2 comes August 29, and there is a chance you could learn more info then … but probably not all of it! They could make you wait for a little more information and honestly, we’re prepared to do just that.

