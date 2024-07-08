Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Sauron’s story

As we lead up to the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 later this summer, one sentiment feels clear. At this point, Sauron feels like the focal point of the story — how can we not think that based on the events of season 1? The character has surfaced, and the creation of what is now Mordor is clear.

Now, the question that you have to wonder is just how the story is going to evolve with him wrecking havoc throughout Middle-earth … and it is starting to feel like Sauron is the connective tissue. This comes on the heels of some of the criticism for the first season, especially when it comes to there being a number of storylines but not a lot of things that brought them together.

Speaking to TV Insider about the story ahead, star Patrick McKay notes that you are going to see the impact of the Big Bad in a wide array of forms:

“Every single one of these societies and heroes that we set up in Season 1 are now facing serious cracks in the foundation that Sauron can exploit … This is not a story about several different worlds. This is a story about one world, and Sauron is the spine that connects all of it.”

While we don’t want suffering, of course, for many of the characters we love, there is something rather exciting about seeing a lot of parts of this world converge. We know that everything was constructed on The Rings of Power with multiple seasons in mind, but you do want to see the story get to the exciting stuff within a reasonable amount of time … right?

