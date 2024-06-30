Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Galadriel’s drive

The premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is just under two moves away — are you ready for it?

There are a few different things that obviously are going to stand out entering the next chapter of the series, but the primary one feels like it is going to be Galadriel. She could be moving into the new season in a rather vulnerable place, never realizing that Sauron was right under her nose. She may feel a responsibility to atone for that, while also taking on some new threats.

Speaking in a new interview with Empire, Morfydd Clark presents a fairly clear picture of what some of the story could be like for her role moving forward:

“She really messed up so badly … There’s a desperation to redeem herself, and through redeeming herself protect Middle-earth, which is in more danger than it ever has been … Now she’s seen the whites of the eyes of the person who’s bringing it all down, she’s all revved up.”

Now as we do move further into the story, we are sure that Sauron will do whatever possible to rev up his particular side of the battle, as well — but can Galadriel still find an advantage? This is, of course, where some of those rings do come a little bit more into play. It was almost a joke for a lot of the first season that the Rings of Power were not actually that pivotal to a lot of what we saw; that is going to change, presumably for however long the series lasts. Sure, we know a lot about the One Ring from the original J.R.R. Tolkien material, but there is room to work around everything else.

Related – Be sure to get some more teases now when it comes to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power right now!

What are you most excited to see moving into the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







