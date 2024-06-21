Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 teaser: Evil awaits

With Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiering on August 29, you better believe a marketing overdrive is on the way.

After all, consider the high budget and huge aspirations here! We know that Prime Video wants the return to Middle-earth to be a worthy one, but they also have a lot of work still to do! Remember that the first season had its moments (especially close to the end), but also got off to a pretty bumpy start due to a lot of the issues pertaining to trying to introduce a lot of the characters and the world at large, so many years before The Hobbit, let alone the novels referenced in the title.

Moving into the second season, it does feel like we are approaching something that is a little bit more accessible. After all, remember for a moment here that Sauron has entered the picture — so what could he bring with him? The simple answer is chaos, but things could also end up being a good bit more complicated than just that. We imagine that this notorious evil will have a few new surprises that they look to bring to the table, especially amidst the formation of Mordor.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview that does further set the stage for what you can expect to see tonally, as some of the “greatest fears” that are out there are starting to take shape. Do we wish at times that we were getting something more than this? A million percent but at this point, we also just have to be aware that Amazon is probably plotting to give us a more substantial trailer closer to the premiere.

Related – Who is not returning to season 2 of The Rings of Power?

What do you most want to see entering Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







