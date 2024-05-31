Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Nazanin Boniadi leaving

There is no denying that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will have a massive cast. However, it will be missing one notable player from season 1.

According to a new report from Deadline, Nazanin Boniadi (who played Bronwyn) will not be coming back to the Prime Video series. What is the reason for that? Well, over a year ago Nazanin stepped away from acting to focus more on activism, and the aforementioned site notes that the character will not be recast. This means that there is likely going to be a different direction that the story takes moving forward, at least when it comes to one of the dozen or so storylines that we tend to get here over the course of a given season.

A big part of the intrigue with The Rings of Power in particular is just the reality that this narrative can shift off into a lot of different directions and still work within the larger framework of the J.R.R. Tolkien source material. The series is set so far before the events of The Hobbit that it does offer up a tremendous amount of creativity for the producers. The second season will focus at least in part on the further rise of Sauron, who became a more formidable force close to the end of season 1.

Ironically, though, the title rings have yet to really even play a significant role in a lot of events. This is a show that has really slow-burned a lot of key storylines and while that does work on some measure, it also does make us want to get to the meat of certain things sooner rather than later. It was also a primary criticism of the first season, as many out there felt as though the creative team could have done more to establish momentum early.

Be prepared to see The Rings of Power season 2 on August 29.

