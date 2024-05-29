Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Tom Bombadil!

Today, we have some casting news on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 that could warm the heart of any longtime Tolkien fan!

According to a new report from Vanity Fair, Penny Dreadful star Rory Kinnear is officially going to play the part of Tom Bombadil, an incredibly popular character from the source material that, unfortunately, has been cut from other adaptations in the past. He easily could have been in The Fellowship of the Ring, but was not even included in the extended version of it. Why? Well, the mysterious and sing-song-y being just didn’t have enough relevance to what was going on with the Hobbits.

Bombadil is such a unique character that we’re not surprised that The Rings of Power would want to actually feature him in some way. Also, given the description of him in the Lord of the Rings books, you can make an easy argument here that he would have been around back when this show was set. The writers have done a pretty good job in general of finding a way to incorporate at least some familiar characters into this world. Galadriel is of course one of the central protagonists, and then you also now have Sauron making his presence felt in a particularly big way. Given that the villain is a shape-shifter, we are prepared already for a lot of dark and twisted things ahead.

Also, will some of the worlds established in the show merge further? We hope so, mostly due to the fact that things were a little too much of a slow burn in season 1, especially in the early going. We’re glad that some things seem to be changing, and we hope viewers check the show out when it returns.

