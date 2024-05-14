The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere date!

After months upon months of waiting, Prime Video has finally shared good news on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We have a season 2 premiere date!

Per the Amazon-owned streaming service, the next batch of episodes for the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation is going to be available starting on Thursday, August 29. The return-date window makes a whole lot of sense, mostly because the powers-that-be were never going to put the show on the air at the same exact time as The Boys. There is too much benefit that comes with spreading the shows out!

Want to learn more about the upcoming season? Well, let’s start with the official synopsis below:

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

Meanwhile, you can also view the full trailer for the upcoming season at this link, and that as well does a great job of setting the table for the next phase of the show. We are prepared for there to be a lot of action and drama, but we’ll have to wait and see in the end where all of it leads — at least in terms of the finer specifics. After all, we all know where things are going with Sauron long-term.

Here’s to hoping that season 2 manages to capture what made the end of season 1 so great. There were some bumps in the road leading up to it.

