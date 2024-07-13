Cobra Kai season 6: Show EP on schedule, 15 episode plan

Aside from the fact that Cobra Kai season 6 is the final one on Netflix, there is something more that has it standing out. To be specific, we are talking here about the fact that the remaining episodes are being released in three separate five-episode drops. While the streamer has become more inclined to debut episodes in batches these days, it is usually two as opposed to three. The first five are coming next week, the second in November, and then the third at some point in 2025.

So what is going on here? Well, it is worth noting that this is something the creative team pushed for, and for a number of different reasons. This isn’t about them just stringing everyone along and making them wait even longer.

In an interview with io9, co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz explained that everything from the episode count to the schedule was designed to make sure the series had the best ending possible:

This was right after we finished making season five. We had a powwow with Sony and Netflix talking about what’s next. We knew we were coming in for a landing, but we felt like 10 episodes wasn’t enough to wind up all the stories the way we wanted to. And 20 episodes felt like too much. So we’re like, “This should be the final season. Is there a way to make it somewhere in between 10 and 20?” And we all landed on 15. And once we landed on 15, we were thinking, “How do we want that to come out?” Because we wanted people to get episodes of the show sooner rather than later [instead of] waiting even longer for the show, because it’s been a while since we’ve been out. And we just started thinking of, whenever we’re writing a 10-episode season, we do it in batches of five, in a sense. It’s like we build to a mid-season finale and then build from there to the ending. And this season, it was like, “OK, well, three chunks of five would make sense.” It’s almost like three acts in a bigger story. And that’s just something that we decided to do creatively. And when we talked about that with Netflix, they loved the idea of the three drops. And that’s where it came from. So we’ve known this for a very long time. And it is all by design.

Personally, this does feel right if the idea was to avoid an even longer delay — though honestly, so much feels like it depends on the content of the story. We don’t necessarily think that Cobra Kai will be reinventing the wheel six seasons in so as long as the writers can give us some action and make us smile, it is easy to leave happy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Cobra Kai now, including other insight all about what is next

What do you most want to see moving into Cobra Kai season 6, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







