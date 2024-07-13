FBI season 7 premiere date confirmed at CBS; larger impact

For anyone out there who has been curious about an FBI season 7 premiere date at CBS, wonder no more! Today, the network confirmed when the show will be back.

So, what can we say about it now? Let’s begin by noting that the plan here is to bring back the crime drama on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will be followed by the other two shows within the franchise.

When you think about the larger Dick Wolf universe, we do think it is easy at times to associate it almost entirely with change. However, at the same time there is a certain amount of continuity that is seemingly present within the flagship FBI these days. We have yet to hear anything to suggest that the main cast is changing entering the new season, and we also know that there are going to be two more seasons for it after the upcoming one. CBS has committed big here, realizing that this is a chance for them to have a real warrior when it comes to primetime ratings. This is the sort of show that works really well on broadcast TV during the streaming era, one where people can come home and watch a show, week in and week out, without any problems.

So why make us wait for this long to see the show back? Only CBS knows the answer to that, but these later premieres are something that they are doing with the bulk of their scripted shows this fall. This may be a way to ensure that there are fewer hiatuses in the middle of the season; or, this may be their way of trying to use more of the NFL season to promote some of their launches. It will be an interesting experiment, and we are curious to see how it performs in the ratings when other networks are coming back sooner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI right now

What are you most excited to see moving into FBI season 7 when it does premiere?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







