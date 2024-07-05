FBI season 7 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Given that we are now in July, is it fair to start raising some more questions about an FBI season 7 premiere date?

In a way, we certainly do think so! After all, there was a significant part of us that anticipated that CBS would announce something last month. That didn’t happen. Now, it feels like a must that they confirm something soon since otherwise, they do miss out on the opportunity of promoting their fall schedule early. When you consider the almost-constant migration of people away from network TV these days, you almost have to do whatever you can to convince them to tune in. That includes making them aware of premiere dates far in advance, and then also spending at least a month sharing promos for what is coming.

For now, the anticipation is that come late September or early October, the entire FBI franchise will be on the air. If that happens, perhaps in late August a little bit of footage can be shared.

With some versions of the franchise, we know that there are going to be some big changes. Take, for example, FBI: International bringing in Jesse Lee Soffer as a new lead. Luckily, it does not appear that there are any big cast changes for the flagship show, which helps from a continuity standpoint and in general, should keep a lot of people on board.

What else can we say about the new season?

It is far too early for any story details to be out there, but of course we’d love nothing more than for there to be a crossover or two! Also, this show is renewed all the way through season 9! That means that the writers have a lot of creative freedom to plan far ahead in terms of the stories that they would love to tell.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

