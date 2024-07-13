The Amazing Race 37 premiere date: Why not TCA reveal?

Today, CBS revealed a TON of premiere dates for the upcoming fall schedule — so where is The Amazing Race 37 on it?

We suppose that a natural starting-off place here would be noting that if you’ve been a fan of this franchise for a long time already, you are probably used to being somewhat confused when it comes to scheduling plans here. Over the years the reality TV franchise has aired in virtually ever timeslot known to mankind, let alone also served as a filler show at times when other things on the schedule do not work.

For the sake of the fall, the reason there is no The Amazing Race 37 premiere date is because the show is not meant to be on the schedule. It will be back, but the plan is for it to be a midseason entry and will likely return at some point in the late winter or spring, where it could be paired with Survivor. The show should be sticking with the same 90-minute format that we saw the past two cycles, but we imagine it will be closer to season 35 to 36. For those not super-deep into the lore here, season 36 was actually filmed before season 35. Season 35 was the first season to actually be filmed with the longer episodes in mind.

In the call, CBS is going to be using Survivor in order to potentially launch another new reality competition in The Summit, which we honestly understand. We’re sure that they would like to have another smash hit on their schedule that isn’t old enough to vote. They tried it with Tough as Nails and while it went on for several seasons, it did not produce the same ratings of some of the bigger hits.

