The Amazing Race 36 finale: Who won?

Who won The Amazing Race 36? You can argue that in some ways, there was almost no suspense entering tonight’s finale. Ricky & Cesar were the most dominant team in the history of the show. Sure, we’ve heard the various claims that the two had advantages this season, especially with them being able to speak Spanish and the show visiting a ton of Spanish-speaking countries all season. Meanwhile, there have not been a lot of different major equalizers or resets compared to other seasons.

What’s our country to these claims? Well, let’s start off here by noting that there are other teams who have spoken Spanish and at the end of the day, their dominance is due mostly to their communication and well-rounded skills that allow them to excel around the board.

Still, just because you win a ton of legs all season does not mean that you are going to win the finale. There were still two legs in the episode tonight, and there were other teams still in the running who won a leg in the past! The only team that seemingly had no shot was Amber & Vinny, largely because it was hard to imagine them running the finale without getting in their own way.

