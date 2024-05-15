The Amazing Race 37 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the season 36 finale tonight on CBS, why not start thinking more about The Amazing Race 37 over at CBS? It makes sense to want the show back … but when are we going to get it?

If you have not heard the bad news already here, it goes a little something like this — the reality show will not be on the air this fall. Or, at least CBS is not planning for it. The idea here instead is that The Summit, a new show hosted by Arrow alum Manu Bennett, is going to be coming on in September or October. Meanwhile, season 37 of the Phil Keoghan-hosted series will return at midseason.

What does that mean? Well, if we were to make a prediction here, it is that The Amazing Race 37 will air starting in late February or early March, and ultimately have 90-minute episodes in similar fashion to what it had the past two seasons. The difference between it and season 36 is that they will be filmed to be 90 minutes; back when this current season filmed (which was actually before season 35 — they were reversed in terms of airing), the show was shot to have hour-long episodes. Meanwhile, this current season also was shot with chartered flights. Moving forward, you will see the return of airport drama and also some other traditional race elements.

Will there be some other big changes? That remains to be seen, but don’t be shocked if there is some sort of pseudo-famous team in the cast, given that producers love to do that. Personally, we hope that there is no all-star season until at least season 40. These seasons aren’t even that effective or interesting compared to other CBS reality franchises, mostly because it is harder for teams of two to get significant airtime as opposed to solo personalities on a Survivor or Big Brother.

For now, let’s just hope that The Amazing Race continues to be entertaining and even educational here and there.

