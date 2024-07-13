SWAT season 8 premiere date revealed at CBS; what it means

If you are excited to eventually see SWAT season 8 premiere on CBS, let’s just say that we’ve got good news!

Today, it was officially confirmed that the Shemar Moore crime drama is going to be back with more installments moving into Friday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. For at least the entirety of the fall, the series is expected to stay there; however, it will be pushed back to 10:00 p.m. after Blue Bloods comes to a close. That will allow for NCIS: Sydney to make its debut on Friday nights in midseason.

As many diehard fans of SWAT know already, it was a pretty tricky road for the show to even make it here on the fall schedule, as season 7 was initially supposed to be the final one. However, not only did CBS reverse that, but they’ve already come out and said that this upcoming season will be a whopping 22 episode. We know that there will still be changes, as Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle) is no longer a series regular. Hopefully, there will still be opportunities to see her! We’re hoping for the same from both Alex Russell (Street) and Kenny Johnson (Luca), as the two left their full-time status last season amidst what seems to be cost-cutting measures.

It remains to be seen if season 8 proves to be the end of the road for the show or not; a lot of this could really come down to how many people watch, plus what the enthusiasm is to continue to tell a lot of stories within the world of Hondo and company. There is no denying that there is a dedicated audience out there — not just on CBS, but also all over the world. We do think that the show’s streaming performance is also certainly helping.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

