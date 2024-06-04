Rochelle Aytes leaving SWAT as regular, joining CBS’ Watson

There is yet another change happening at SWAT leading into the upcoming season 8; luckily, it is not bad news for Rochelle Aytes all around.

So what more can we say at present? Well, it goes a little something like this. According to a report from Deadline, the actress was not invited to return full-time to the Shemar Moore series as Hondo’s wife Nichelle. There is still a chance that she will appear in some capacity, but that remains to be seen.

Aytes is the latest long-term cast member to depart the series over the past year, joining the likes of Alex Russell (Street) and Kenny Johnson (Luca) before her. Remember that even before all of these exits, the had said goodbye to Lina Esco (Chris) in the relatively near future. Some of at least the more recent departures seem to have finances at the center of them, as this show has needed to shed costs in order to keep going.

Here is the good news for Aytes — she already has a new gig over on Watson, the upcoming CBS series fronted by Morris Chestnut. It is a spin on the classic Sherlock Holmes material, though here Watson is someone trying to solve great medical mystery. Rochelle will be playing Dr. Mary Morstan on the project, described as “one of the best surgeons on the East Coast, and the Medical Director of the hospital. She is equally adept at being a voice of reason for and serving reality checks to her ex-husband, Dr. Watson. She has great respect for Watson and, while she appreciates his sleuthing when it comes to medical mysteries, she can also become irritated by his unorthodox approach to the business of medicine.”

Doesn’t this sound like a meaty part to anyone else? We’ll have to wait and see when Watson premieres, but SWAT will be back this fall.

