Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Another attack?

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 8? Well, let’s just start by saying this episode is going to be stuffed full of content! Be prepared for drama, twists, turns, and an attack … mostly because what would this show be without it? It does this sort of stuff almost better than any other show out there!

There are a few more things to get into here, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves! The best thing to do here is check out the full Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

Anchor Bay is attacked from outside its prison walls; Mike takes care of some important business at Kingstown Women’s Prison.

How crazy are things going to get here? Well, there is a legitimate chance that lives could be lost. The show wants you to be afraid of that, so let’s just go ahead and make that clear right now. Obviously, we don’t see Mike going anywhere … but everyone else? It feels like a lot could be on the table right now.

As for what is coming up after the fact here…

Well, on the other side of episode 8, it is important to remember that there are just two more episodes to go! That’s when the show may actually try to deliver some of the biggest, most shocking events of the whole season … and there’s also probably a chance that some great action sequences are going to be taking place here also.

If you are wondering if there’s a good chance that a season 4 happens down the road, let’s just say that the odds are high! While Paramount+ does not release viewership figures for this or any other series, there is no real reason to be concerned at this point.

