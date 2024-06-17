Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Jeremy Renner on possible return

At the time of this writing, there is no official Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal at Paramount+ — with that said, there is a chance! Depending on how the series fares in terms of its viewership, we can easily see the streaming service wanting to bring it back for more. That is without even mentioning the fact that executive producers Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon initially envisioned a far longer plan for the series.

So would Jeremy Renner be game to come back? Mike is a great role, but you have to remember that the third season took an intense physical toll on the actor, especially after the near-fatal accident he suffered during the 2022-23 holiday season. He is also a guy who could easily have other roles being offered to him.

For now, it does seem as though Jeremy is open to coming back — but he’s also still keeping some cards close to the vest. Just see some of what he had to say to Collider in a recent interview:

I have to make it through Season 3 first. We’ll see if I do. I’ve enjoyed being with this character and exploring, and I always think there’s more to explore. When the world is set up so beautifully, like it is in Mayor of Kingstown, and all the chess pieces are there, every time you play chess, it’s a new game. It’s like that with this [show]. For the audience, they just get more involved and invested in the characters, just as I do. I’ve only seen the first episode, so I’m excited to see the rest of the season. I don’t know half the things. I only focused on my part.

Ultimately, Renner is of course doing great stuff as Mike, and we hope the character makes it through — there are a lot of big obstacles ahead, with Konstantin being high up on the list!

