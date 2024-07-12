The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 trailer reveal date

If you were wondering when we would be getting the official trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, we have an answer!

Today, AMC announced some of their plans for San Diego Comic-Con and of course, it makes all the sense in the world that this would be the venue in which they would reveal a trailer for what lies ahead. On Friday, July 26, there will be a panel at the convention that debuts the trailer, a good two months before the September 29 premiere.

So what will be coming up in this season? Well, a big clue can be found within the subtitle of The Book of Carol. Over the course of these episodes, Melissa McBride’s character is going to do what she can to find her longtime friend, and we certainly hope that it won’t take too long until we see some sort of reunion between the two! We know that the setting here will continue to be France for the season, and there is a chance to see all sorts of new and interesting things explored. This is a chance for the show to continue to try new things and play around with visual styles.

Now, is there a chance that some other Walking Dead cameos will be revealed over the course of this upcoming season? We wouldn’t say no to it! However, at the same time we do think that there will be a concentrated effort here to ensure that we aren’t just seeing a parade of cameos moving forward. What would the purpose of that really be if it takes away from the story? We don’t really need that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

