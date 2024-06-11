The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: A huge finale ahead?

Even though The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will not premiere until the fall, we’re already hearing big things about its finale. As a matter of fact, based on what star Norman Reedus is saying, we could be utterly blown away.

We’ve known for more than a decade-plus of seeing this guy in the universe that he is not someone who leans into hyperbole — when he makes a big statement, it feels right to listen. With that in mind, why not go ahead and listen further to what he has to say?

In a new interview with Collider, Reedus indicated a couple of notable things, whether it be that a season 3 is all but confirmed and also that the season 2 finale is gigantic:

“I think it’s got some time left in it. I want that character to end correctly. It started correctly and I put too much work into it to be a drone shot waving goodbye. You know what I mean? I want him to get his justice. It still has a huge fan base. I get mobbed all the time because of that show. In France, when the posters went up, it was bananas. We’re about to start Season 3, but I will say the finale of Season 2 is the best one-hour Walking Dead anything ever. I’ve said it in press before. I stick to it. It’s mind-blowing.”

So there you have it — you are going to want to watch the end of the finale with great anticipation. This new season already has hype around it, given that Melissa McBride is coming back as Carol and you’re still going to see a lot of Daryl in France, presumably alongside both Laurent and Isabelle. We can’t wait to get back into it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

