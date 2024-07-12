Reacher season 3 premiere date: Will it be revealed this year?

When it comes to substantial Reacher season 3 news at this point, you can argue that we are largely in a quiet period. After all, the show has already wrapped up production and with Alan Ritchson working on other projects, he won’t have too much time to promote it right now.

Will all of this change down the road? Let’s just say that there is a reasonable chance that it could around the time a start date is announced … but will that happen this year?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

If you have not heard as of yet, it is important to point out here that the third season has already been confirmed to air in 2025. However, if the installments start rolling out in February or March, there’s a case to be made that some sort of reveal could happen circa December. We’d keep your eyes peeled for that, especially since we wonder if Amazon is going to start worrying about pacing out some of these seasons a little bit longer than they really need to.

After all, is there starting to be a little bit of blowback to how long some shows are taking to come out? It is at least starting to feel that way! After all, Severance is coming back after an almost three-year break in January. The one for Reacher isn’t going to be anywhere near as long, but there is some value in consistency. The only real question is whether or not the season 3 episodes will be ready to air early next year but for now, we’re trying to be optimistic on it. The fact that filming is already done means that the team can focus on editing the scenes, visual effects, and all other stuff needed to keep the model of sustained excellence here behind the scenes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher right now, including other discussions on what the future here could hold

What are you the most excited to see on Reacher season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







