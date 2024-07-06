Reacher season 3 premiere date: The impact of Cross news

Earlier today, Prime Video announced that their action drama Cross has a November premiere date. What does that mean for Reacher?

On paper, you could easily argue that the two shows do not have that much to do with each other. However, consider this: If you are Amazon, you probably want to keep most of your subscribers for as long as possible. Why wouldn’t you? This means it does not benefit you all that much to have enormous hits on the air at the same time, and you are better off trying to split them up if you can.

Given that Cross is now slated to premiere on November 14, it also makes more sense as to why we’re not seeing Reacher season 3 until 2025. Also, add to this the fact that the latter show just recently wrapped filming, and it is going to take several months to get all of the post-production together.

Should you watch Cross?

Well, the show and Reacher do have a lot in common in that they are adaptations of popular books and are in similar genres. The synopsis below gives you a better sense of not just what is ahead here, but also some of the cast members:

Starring Aldis Hodge, Cross is a crime/thriller series that follows ALEX CROSS, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together. Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal, and Johnny Ray Gill also star; Ben Watkins serves as showrunner.

If you love The Blacklist and New Amsterdam, you gotta love seeing Eggold on board here! This is a great group, and it may be a great addition to any Reacher viewer’s TV schedule.

What do you most want to see when Reacher season 3 does inevitably premiere?

