Reacher season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there potential get a Reacher season 3 premiere date between now and the end of this month? As you would imagine, there is a ton to think about (and be excited for) when it comes to the future of the series.

Obviously, there are so many stories left to tell about this title character, as evidenced further by the fact that there are SO many remaining books in the Lee Child series. The third season is going to be based largely on Persuader, and we are going to see more action and a story that should be tied a little bit more directly to Alan Ritchson’s character on his own. Basically, think about this as a closer mirror to season 1 than anything we saw last year.

Now, unfortunately the bad news is that we’re going to be waiting until next year to see the third season come back! There is no official premiere date as of yet, but we do have a premiere year and for the time being, that’s going to need to be enough. They won’t announce anything more this month; heck, this could be one of the most quiet parts of the waiting process we have! Filming wrapped up for season 3 in late June and now, things are firmly in post-production.

As a matter of fact, Ritchson is now working on another project, one that will require him to drop a little bit of weight fast as he looks to physically transform himself a little bit. It should be some time before he has to play Reacher again and by virtue of that comes a chance to take on other opportunities. (Sure, there is no season 4 renewal at the moment, but it is easy to feel fairly confident that it is going to happen.)

