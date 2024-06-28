Reacher season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

For those who are excited to see Reacher season 3 at Prime Video, rest assured that there are a ton of dynamic characters coming! Obviously you have Alan Ritchson back as the title character and beyond just that, there is going to be some great adversaries.

So what sort of role is the iconic Anthony Michael Hall going to play in the upcoming story? It is true that there are a number of details that are still pretty sketchy. However, our optimism is still high that in the end, we are going to have a chance to see an entertaining outcome.

Speaking in a new interview with Game Rant, the actor describes a little bit of his experience filming the show — and beyond just that, some of how this season filmed:

…[It] was a great experience. We shot it – it wasn’t intended to take a year, but we started last summer, then obviously the strike happened. So we wound up rolling camera again in November. We shot over December, January, then had another little hiatus in February and March because of the winter. We had to weed out the winter months, because the season’s a summer show. We literally just wrapped two days ago. I just flew back from Toronto. So the season took a year, but it was well worth it. I’m really excited for people to see it.

And in that, I play a character named Zachary Beck. I’m not allowed to say too much about it. But it’s a really dynamic and interesting character. And I play him for the whole season. And there’s a very interesting sort of father-son dynamic which unfurls in the season, too, which is interesting.

The most important bit of news in here is that filming is done for the upcoming season, and a lot of what Anthony Michael Hall says in here confirms a lot of what we’ve reported as of late about the late winter filming hiatus. Toronto is not an easy place to film in certain times of the year!

So when will the series return?

Right now, all that has been confirmed is 2025 — for now, something in late winter or early spring feels to be the most sensible, but it will really come down to the state and pace of post-production.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 3 with Anthony Michael Hall?

