Gen V season 2: What story should be referenced now?

There is still one episode of The Boys season 4 still to come but after that, the franchise is moving forward towards Gen V season 2. Are we going to be waiting a long time to see that? Sure and yet, we remain hopeful that the series could deliver.

Of course, there are some singular stories that the spin-off needs to address, from the tragic death of Chance Perdomo to who will run Godolkin moving forward. However, at the same time they also need to figure out more in terms of how much they want to incorporate the flagship show, as well. There were some cameos from a handful of characters in season 1, with Ashley Barrett having a more substantial role due to her position at Vought.

Moving into season 2, it absolutely feels like one character in particular could be set up for some fun stuff: The new Black Noir. Or, rather, the man inside that costume, who is a God U graduate and an actor who ended up “auditioning” for the part. Nobody seems to know that he is playing the superhero in the Seven, but could he actually appear on Gen V as himself? There are some fun ways to do something like that; it would give us a chance to get to know him better and beyond just that, also allow us a chance to see the idea of a “secret identity” really played up. That isn’t something that you get all that much on this show, given that most of the Seven just live full-time as their famous alter egos.

If you don’t get Nathan Mitchell to turn up at some point, even if it is some behind-the-scenes promotional content for the school, it would be a disappointment and a wasted opportunity.

