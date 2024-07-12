Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, July 12, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Of course, there is a clear demand for more, and for good reason given there are eight episodes remaining. Heck, those eight episodes have already been shot! This mere fact alone makes us pretty curious as to how the network is going to promote these, let alone when the series finale is going to air.

Well, now let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, you will not be seeing more of the Tom Selleck series on the air tonight. While it is nice to know that the show is coming back for more, at the same time we recognize that this is a network that often does like to wait until fall to bring their major shows back. This is almost certainly what is going to happen here.

For those who are not currently aware at the moment, NBC and ABC have already released their premiere dates for the fall schedule — and unfortunately, we have not seen anything for CBS yet. However, there are some pretty clear signs at this point that it will be back on the air soon. Our feeling is that you could end up seeing it at some point either in late September and early October.

Given that this is the final season, we do think that there is at least a chance that we are going to be seeing a few teases here and there for what lies ahead — though it is also hard to think that they are going to be doing anything altogether to give major things away. For so many years, one of the most appealing things about Blue Bloods is that this is a show that knows what it is and by virtue of that, it does not do a whole lot to deviate from the formula. Will they be considering something different here soon? Let’s just say that this is possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

