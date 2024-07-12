Hijack season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about a Hijack season 2 at Apple TV+ between now and the end of July?

Of course, it goes without saying that we would love to see the Idris Elba thriller on the air again sooner rather than later. It was a smash hit for the streamer when it first aired, and there are so many question marks now about what the future could hold. Sure, Sam Nelson is back but, at the same time, everything else is a mystery — that includes some of the parameters of what the next crisis would be, or where he will be located when it takes place.

For now, let’s just go ahead and say the following: Given that production is currently happening for the next season, you can easily make the argument that we’re going to be getting some more news on a start date before too long. However, it won’t be this month. We are far too early into the process right now! There is a chance that a season 2 could have a date announced later this year, but it is hard to imagine it being back before 2025.

While we do tend to think new episodes could be ready before next summer, it wouldn’t be too shocking if this is actually when the next season airs. After all, this is a great spot for thrillers like this, and it is one of the reasons why the first season of Presumed Innocent has performed so well. (There is a reason why that show has already been renewed for another season.)

So long as season 2 proves to be as action-packed and chaotic as what we saw the first go-around, we tend to think we’ll be happy.

