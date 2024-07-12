Elsbeth season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a good chance that an Elsbeth season 2 premiere date is going to surface between now and the end of July? There is certainly a case to be made for it!

As a matter of fact, we would honestly be shocked if the Carrie Preston series does not have a start date revealed between now and the end of the month, especially when you consider the following — this week, both NBC and ABC announced their own fall premiere dates! Conventional wisdom would suggest that CBS will not be far behind in revealing some of their own.

So when will you see Elsbeth and some other characters return to TV? More than likely either in late September or early October. Following the show’s big season 1 success, we certainly think that there is going to be a robust promotional campaign — this is an old-school whodunnit show at its finest, one that combines humor with great mysteries. It feels inevitable that it will continue to discover new viewers looking for some escapism or a world with familiar characters they can watch for years. This is something of a lost art within the TV world.

Beyond just getting an Elsbeth premiere date this month, we are of course hoping for more news regarding either filming or guest stars — the latter has already become a huge part of the show, and producers have done a pretty great job of finding actors to take on important roles in the series. Let’s just hope that this lasts, shall we?

How many episodes are we going to get?

For now, it feels a little bit too early to say, but it certainly feels like there will be substantially more than what we got for season 1, which was limited in what it could do for a number of reasons.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 2?

